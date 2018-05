May 9 (Reuters) - Glaukos Corp:

* GLAUKOS CORP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $40.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $37.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $160 MILLION TO $165 MILLION