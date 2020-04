April 9 (Reuters) - Glaukos Corp:

* SEES Q1 2020 SALES $55 MILLION TO $55.3 MILLION

* GLAUKOS - SALES MATERIALLY IMPACTED IN QUARTER

* EXPECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL BE SIGNIFICANT IN NEAR-TERM

* GLAUKOS - SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTIONS IN DISCRETIONARY SPENDING & CAPEX , TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION FOR ALL SENIOR EXECUTIVES THROUGHOUT CO