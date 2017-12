Dec 19 (Reuters) - Glaukos Corp:

* GLAUKOS TO BEGIN RANDOMIZED U.S. IDE PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE ISTENT SA™ SYSTEM

* GLAUKOS SAYS U.S. FDA IS ALLOWING CO TO MOVE FORWARD WITH U.S. IDE PIVOTAL STUDY OF ITS ISTENT SA TRABECULAR MICRO-BYPASS SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: