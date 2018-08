Aug 21 (Reuters) -

* GLAXO SEEKS BIDS MID-SEPTEMBER FOR $4 BILLION INDIA SALE- BLOOMBERG,CITING SOURCES

* GLAXO'S INDIA SALE HAS ATTRACTED INTEREST FROM POTENTIAL BIDDERS INCLUDING NESTLE, PEPSICO AND RECKITT BENCKISER - BLOOMBERG,CITING SOURCES Source bloom.bg/2LeR7y4 Further company coverage: