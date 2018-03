March 21 (Reuters) - Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc :

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP REVENUE OF 16.08 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 14.38 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 1.12 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 185.9 MILLION NAIRA A YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)