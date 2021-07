BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline Announces Daprodustat Phase 3 Headline Results

July 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - GSK ANNOUNCES DAPRODUSTAT PHASE 3 HEADLINE RESULTS

* GSK - FULL RESULTS TO BE PRESENTED AT A MEDICAL MEETING LATER THIS YEAR

* GSK - POSITIVE HEADLINE RESULTS FROM FIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES OF DAPRODUSTAT FOR PATIENTS WITH ANAEMIA DUE TO CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

* GSK - DAPRODUSTAT MET ITS PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT IN EACH STUDY

* GSK - ACROSS ASCEND PROGRAMME, DAPRODUSTAT WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN BOTH NON-DIALYSIS AND DIALYSIS PATIENTS

* GSK - WILL CONTINUE TO ANALYSE DATA FROM ROBUST PHASE 3 ASCEND PROGRAMME

* GSK - MOST COMMONLY REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS IN PATIENTS RECEIVING DAPRODUSTAT ACROSS ASCEND PROGRAMME INCLUDED HYPERTENSION, DIARRHOEA ETC