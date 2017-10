BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline announces mepolizumab phase III results in patients with COPD

Sept 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* ANNOUNCES PHASE III RESULTS PUBLISHED IN NEJM OF MEPOLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH EOSINOPHILIC COPD AT RISK OF EXACERBATIONS

* REGULATORY FILINGS PLANNED FOR 2017

* REDUCTION IN FREQUENCY OF EXACERBATIONS OBSERVED IN METREX STUDY WAS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT

* ‍FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN TIME TO FIRST MODERATE AND SEVERE EXACERBATION IN METREX

* NO NEW SAFETY CONCERNS TO KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF MEPOLIZUMAB WERE IDENTIFIED ON REVIEW OF DATA FROM THE STUDIES