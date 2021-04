BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline Appoints Anne Beal As Non-Executive Director

April 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* GSK - ANNE BEAL WILL JOIN BOARD OF COMPANY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 6 MAY 2021

* GSK - BEAL WILL SUCCEED LYNN ELSENHANS AS CHAIR OF COMMITTEE AFTER 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.

* GSK - ELSENHANS HAS AGREED TO REMAIN ON BOARD FOR A FURTHER YEAR TO FACILITATE AN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO DR BEAL'S LEADERSHIP OF COMMITTEE