May 9 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* SIMON DINGEMANS, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO), GSK, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY

* BOARD WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR.