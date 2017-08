July 28 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc

* SAYS BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF PUNEET SHARMA FORMERLY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 14, 2017

* SAYS BOARD APPOINTS KARIM HAMDY AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE JULY 27, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2veIXCl