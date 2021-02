BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac Partner On Next-Generation Covid-19 Vaccines

Feb 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* GSK/CUREVAC PARTNER ON NEW MRNA COVID-19 VACCINES

* CO, CUREVAC N.V. TODAY ANNOUNCED A NEW EUR 150M COLLABORATION

* GSK WILL ALSO SUPPORT MANUFACTURE OF UP TO 100 MILLION DOSES OF CUREVAC’S FIRST GENERATION COVID-19 VACCINE CVNCOV IN 2021

* COMPANIES AIM TO DEVELOP A MULTI-VALENT CANDIDATE VACCINE TO ADDRESS EMERGING VARIANTS FOR PANDEMIC AND ENDEMIC USE

* GSK AND CUREVAC TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION MRNA COVID-19 VACCINES

* DEVELOPMENT TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY TARGETING VACCINE AVAILABILITY IN 2022, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

* GSK WILL ALSO SUPPORT MANUFACTURE OF UP TO 100 MILLION DOSES OF CUREVAC’S FIRST GENERATION COVID-19 VACCINE CVNCOV IN 2021

* GSK WILL ALSO SUPPORT MANUFACTURE OF CUREVAC’S FIRST-GENERATION COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE CVNCOV WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN PHASE 2B/3 TRIALS

* COLLABORATION WILL BUILD ON CUREVAC’S FIRST GENERATION COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE CVNCOV

* GSK AND CUREVAC WILL CONTRIBUTE RESOURCES AND EXPERTISE TO RESEARCH, DEVELOP, AND MANUFACTURE A NUMBER OF NOVEL MRNA VACCINE CANDIDATES

* GSK WILL ALSO SUPPORT MANUFACTURE OF CUREVAC’S FIRST-GENERATION COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE CVNCOV

* UNDER TERMS OF NEW COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, GSK WILL BE MARKETING AUTHORISATION HOLDER FOR NEXT GENERATION VACCINE, EXCEPT IN SWITZERLAND

* WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MAKE, AND COMMERCIALISE NEXT GEN COVID-19 VACCINE IN ALL COUNTRIES EXCEPT GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: