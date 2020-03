March 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS APPOINTED SRIDHAR VENKATESH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE 1ST APRIL, 2020

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS VENKATESH SUCCEEDS ANNASWAMY VAIDHEESH WHO WILL RETIRE AS A MD FROM CO EFFECTIVE MARCH 31.