May 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS