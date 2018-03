March 23 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* VIIV - CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE

VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE​

FINAL EC DECISION ON EUROPEAN APPROVAL FOR DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IS ANTICIPATED TOWARDS END OF Q2 OF 2018