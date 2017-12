Dec 6 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* ‍NEW DATA FROM A PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY SUPPORTS SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF SHINGRIX IN PREVENTING SHINGLES​

* ZOE-HSCT STUDY SUCCEEDED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE BY DEMONSTRATING AN EFFICACY OF 68.17% AGAINST SHINGLES IN SUBJECTS ABOVE 18 YEARS OF AGE​