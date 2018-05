May 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* NUCALA (MEPOLIZUMAB) STUDY REPORTS LONG-TERM SAFETY DATA, CONSISTENT EXACERBATION REDUCTION AND IMPROVED ASTHMA CONTROL

* NEW STUDY SHOWED ONE THIRD OF PATIENTS HAD NO EXACERBATIONS ON LONG-TERM TREATMENT WITH NUCALA