BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says ‍results of first study assessing levels of organ damage in patients with active SLE

Nov 8 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC:

* SAYS ‍RESULTS OF FIRST STUDY ASSESSING LEVELS OF ORGAN DAMAGE IN PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS (SLE) TREATED WITH BENLYSTA (BELIMUMAB) PLUS STANDARD OF CARE (SOC) VERSUS SOC ALON​E

* ‍PATIENTS WITH SLE ARE AT RISK OF IRREVERSIBLE ORGAN DAMAGE, WHICH CAN ACCRUE OVER TIME AND IS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED RISK OF DEATH​

* ‍SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN BLISS-76 LONG-TERM EXTENSION STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OVERALL BLISS CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMME FOR BELIMUMAB​