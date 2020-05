May 18 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - VIIV PREP JAB SHOWS HIGH EFFICACY OVER DAILY PILL

* GSK - ANALYSIS FROM STUDY SHOWS INVESTIGATIONAL, LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE CAB LA IS 69% MORE EFFECTIVE THAN DAILY PILLS IN PREVENTING HIV ACQUISITION

* GSK - STUDY ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF NON-INFERIORITY WITH DIFFERENCE APPROACHING SUPERIORITY IN FAVOUR OF CABOTEGRAVIR, PENDING FINAL ANALYSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: