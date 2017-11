Nov 7 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC:

* ‍US REGULATORY APPLICATION FOR MEPOLIZUMAB IN COPD​

* ‍ANNOUNCED SUBMISSION OF A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (SBLA) TO UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATIO​

* ‍SUBMISSION INCLUDES PHASE III DATA FROM PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 1,2 METREX AND METREO STUDIES.​

* ‍SEEKING APPROVAL OF MEPOLIZUMAB, AN INTERLEUKIN-5 (IL-5) ANTAGONIST

* ‍REGULATORY FILINGS IN OTHER COUNTRIES ARE PLANNED DURING COURSE OF 2017 AND 2018.​