2 months ago
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Announces US filing for mepo in EGPA

* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration

* Filing seeks approval of mepolizumab as an add-on therapy to corticosteroids for treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

