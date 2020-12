Dec 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - VIIV FIRST LONG-ACTING HIV REGIMEN APPROVED IN EU

* GSK - MARKETING AUTHORISATION GRANTED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR VIIV HEALTHCARE’S VOCABRIA TO BE USED WITH JANSSEN’S REKAMBYS AND EDURANT

* GSK - NEW TREATMENT CAN ENABLE PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV TO REDUCE DAYS THEY RECEIVE TREATMENT FROM 365 TO 12 OR 6 PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: