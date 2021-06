BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline Says VIIV/Halozyme Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement

June 22 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - VIIV/HALOZYME SIGN EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT

* GSK - VIIV HEALTHCARE AND HALOZYME ENTER GLOBAL COLLABORATION FOR ENHANZE DRUG DELIVERY TECH TO ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF “ULTRA LONG-ACTING” HIV MEDICINES

* GSK - VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $40 MILLION TO HALOZYME

* GSK - VIIV HEALTHCARE IS OBLIGATED TO MAKE POTENTIAL FUTURE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $175 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES PER TARGET

* GSK - HALOZYME WILL ALSO BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE MID-SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTIES ON SALES OF COMMERCIALISED MEDICINES USING TECHNOLOGY.