Feb 8 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* ‍VIIV HEALTHCARE LAUNCHES EIGHTH PHASE III STUDY IN TWO-DRUG REGIMEN PROGRAMME FOR HIV-1 TREATMENT​

* ‍TANGO WILL SEEK TO ENROL APPROXIMATELY 550 ADULTS WITH HIV-1, FROM CLINICAL TRIAL SITES IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AUSTRALIA, AND JAPAN​

* EXPECTS ‍RESULTS OF TANGO IN 2019

* STUDY TO INVESTIGATE DOLUTEGRAVIR AND LAMIVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV WHO HAVE ACHIEVED VIRAL SUPPRESSION ON TENOFOVIR ALAFENAMIDE FUMARATE-BASED REGIMEN​