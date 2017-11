Nov 30 (Reuters) - GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC:

* ‍VIIV STARTS PHASE 3 HIV PREVENTION STUDY IN WOMEN​

* ‍VIIV HEALTHCARE, CO OWNED BY GSK, WITH PFIZER INC. AND SHIONOGI LTD AS SHAREHOLDERS, TO START PHASE III STUDY FOR PREVENTION OF HIV INFECTION IN SEXUALLY ACTIVE WOMEN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)