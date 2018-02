Feb 15 (Reuters) - Glen Burnie Bancorp:

* ANNOUNCES YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TOTALED $3.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $2.8 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016