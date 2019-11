BRIEF-Glencore Announces Permanent Closure Of Brunswick Smelter Facility

Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE ANNOUNCES PERMANENT CLOSURE OF BRUNSWICK SMELTER FACILITY

* GLENCORE CANADA CORPORATION - DECOMMISSIONING PROCESS WILL BEGIN IMMEDIATELY AND NEW BRUNSWICK SMELTER WILL CEASE ALL OPERATIONS BY END OF YEAR

* GLENCORE CANADA CORPORATION - INTENDS TO PROVIDE ALL AFFECTED EMPLOYEES AT BRUNSWICK SMELTER PENSION, SEVERANCE AND OUTPLACEMENT SUPPORT SERVICES

* GLENCORE - THOROUGHLY ASSESSED ALL OPTIONS AND CAME TO CONCLUSION THAT BRUNSWICK SMELTER IS SIMPLY "NOT SUSTAINABLE"