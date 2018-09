Sept 21 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - GLENCORE ANNOUNCES THE PRICE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* GLENCORE PLC - FINAL TAP PRICE IS $179,408 PER BOND; SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY OF NEW BONDS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2018

* GLENCORE PLC - ADDITIONAL ISSUE SHARE REFERENCE PRICE FOR BONDS IS GBP 3.2714