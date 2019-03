March 29 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - REFINANCING+EXTENSION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

* GLENCORE - SHORT-TERM FACILITIES WERE INITIALLY LAUNCHED AT USD 8 BILLION AND CLOSED SUBSTANTIALLY OVERSUBSCRIBED, RAISING USD 10.55 BILLION

* GLENCORE - LONGER-TERM USD 4.65 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (VOLUNTARILY REDUCED FROM USD $5.115 BILLION) WAS AMENDED AND EXTENDED TO 2024