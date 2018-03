BRIEF-Glencore Announces ‍Refinancing Of Short-Term Revolving Credit Facilities​

March 29 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* ‍REFINANCING SHORT-TERM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES​

* ‍FACILITIES WERE INITIALLY LAUNCHED AT USD 6 BILLION AND CLOSED SUBSTANTIALLY OVERSUBSCRIBED, RAISING USD 9.7 BILLION,​

* ‍HAS INCREASED SIZE OF FACILITIES TO USD 9.085 BILLION. A TOTAL OF 58 BANKS COMMITTED TO FACILITIES​

* ‍FACILITIES REFINANCE GLENCORE’S EXISTING USD 7.335 BILLION SHORT TERM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES SIGNED IN MAY 2017​

* BNP PARIBAS, HSBC BANK, BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI AND SANTANDER UK PLC WERE ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)