June 27 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* INCIDENT HAS NOT HAD AN IMPACT ON PRODUCTION.

* THERE WERE 19 FATALITIES, WITH POSSIBLE FURTHER UNCONFIRMED FATALITIES AT KCC

* KCC, SUBSIDIARY OF GLENCORE, OBSERVED GROWING PRESENCE OF ILLEGAL ARTISANAL MINERS THROUGHOUT INDUSTRIAL MINING CONCESSIONS IN KOLWEZI AREA

* KCC IS CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN ASSISTING SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES