July 4 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - FARDC IN AREA AROUND KAMOTO COPPER COMPANY

* CONFIRMS THAT ARMED FORCES OF DRC (FARDC) ARE IN AREA AROUND OPERATIONS OF KAMOTO COPPER COMPANY

* ARMED FORCES PRESENCE IS AFTER GROWING PRESENCE OF ARTISANAL MINERS THROUGHOUT INDUSTRIAL MINING CONCESSIONS IN KOLWEZI AREA

* KAMOTO COPPER CO COMMUNICATED EXPECTATIONS TO FARDC TO EXERCISE RESTRAINT AND OPERATE IN ACCORDANCE WITH "HUMAN RIGHTS STANDARDS"