BRIEF-Glencore Cuts FY Coal, Lead Forecast

July 31 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* HY OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 696,200 TONNES WAS 53,300 TONNES (8 PCT) HIGHER THAN H1 2017

* HY OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 62,200 TONNES WAS 11,000 TONNES (21 PCT) HIGHER THAN H1 2017

* HY ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION OF 818,000 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH H1 2017.

* HY COAL PRODUCTION OF 62.0 MILLION TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH H1 2017, REFLECTING CERTAIN OFFSETTING FACTORS

* SEES FY COPPER PRODUCTION 1,465 ± 25 KT

* HY ENTITLEMENT INTEREST OIL PRODUCTION OF 2.3 MILLION BARRELS WAS 13 PCT BELOW H1 2017

* SEES FY ZINC PRODUCTION 1,090 ± 25 KT

* ADJUSTING FOR AFRICAN ZINC ASSETS SOLD TO TREVALI MINING IN AUG 2017, HY OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 498,200 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH H1 2017

* SEES FY FERROCHROME 1,600 ± 25 KT

* SEES FY COAL PRODUCTION 132 ± 3 MT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Samantha Machado)