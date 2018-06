June 29 (Reuters) - Glencore Energy:

* GLENCORE ENERGY SAYS CO, THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY IN BRAZIL, HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 78% OF ALE COMBUSTÍVEIS

* GLENCORE ENERGY - MARCELO ALECRIM, ONE OF THE FOUNDERS OF ALE, WILL MAINTAIN 22% STAKE IN BUSINESS AND ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN ON COMPLETION OF DEAL Further company coverage: