July 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* UPDATE ON SUBPOENA FROM US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

* COMMITTEE OF BOARD HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED TO OVERSEE COMPANY’S RESPONSE TO DOJ’S SUBPOENA.

* COMPANY WILL COOPERATE WITH DOJ

* COMMITTEE COMPRISES CHAIRMAN, TONY HAYWARD, LEONHARD FISCHER AND PATRICE MERRIN