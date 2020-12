Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* GLENCORE IN TALKS ABOUT A SALE OF MOPANI COPPER MINES TO ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT - INVESTOR PRESENTATION

* GLENCORE SAYS IT REMOVES MOPANI COPPER MINES FROM 2021-2023 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Helen Reid and Zandi Shabalala)