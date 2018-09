Sept 25 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* INCREASE AND EXTENSION OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE IN SIZE OF BUYBACK PROGRAMME BY AN ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1 BILLION

* EXTENSION OF DURATION OF BUYBACK PROGRAMME UNTIL CLOSE OF DEALINGS ON 20 FEBRUARY 2019