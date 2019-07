July 2 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE INCREASES ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN POLYMET FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF RIGHTS OFFERING

* GLENCORE- UNDER AGREEMENT WITH POLYNET, CO ACQUIRED AN AGGREGATE TOTAL OF 627 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT AN AGGREGATE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF US$243 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: