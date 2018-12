Dec 18 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH KATANGA MINING LTD

* GLENCORE - KATANGA WILL MAKE A PAYMENT OF C$30 MILLION (US$22.5 MILLION) AS PART OF SETTLEMENT.

* GLENCORE - “DISAPPOINTED BY CONDUCT THAT HAS LED TO TODAY’S SETTLEMENT”

* GLENCORE- WORKING WITH KATANGA TO IMPLEMENT CHANGES TO IMPROVE REPORTING, CONTROL FUNCTIONS AND ADDRESS CULTURAL FAILURES THAT LED TO THIS CONDUCT