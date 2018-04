April 4 (Reuters) - Polymet Mining Corp:

* GLENCORE PLC SAYS ACQUIRED SECURITIES OF POLYMET MINING CORP FOR “INVESTMENT PURPOSES” - SEC FILING

* GLENCORE PLC-HAVE HELD DISCUSSIONS, MAY CONTINUE TO HOLD DISCUSSIONS, WITH POLYMET MINING CORP REGARDING EQUITY, DEBT FINANCING REQUIREMENTS, SOURCES ‍​‍​

* GLENCORE PLC - INTEND TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE POLYMET MINING'S BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND OTHER RELEVANT FACTORS‍​