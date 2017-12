BRIEF-Glencore Plc Sees 2018 Forward Marketing EBIT Of $2.2-3.2 Billion

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* SEES FY 2018 COPPER GROUP PRODUCTION 1465± 30 KT

* SEES FY 2018 ZINC PRODUCTION 1,090 ± 30 KT

* SEES FY 2018 COAL PRODUCTION 139 ± 5 MT

* SEES FY 2018 LEAD PRODUCTION 300 ± 10 KT

* SEES FY 2018 FERROCHROME PRODUCTION 1,600 ± 30 KT

* SEES FY 2018 COBALT GROUP PRODUCTION 39 ± 3 KT

* SEES FY 2018 NICKEL PRODUCTION ‍​132 ± 5 KT

* 2018 FORWARD MARKETING EBIT GUIDANCE OF $2.2-3.2 BILLION

* 2018-2020 INDUSTRIAL CAPEX AVERAGE GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $4.5BN PER ANNUM

* SEES 2018 ILLUSTRATIVE FCF OF ABOUT $7.4 BILLION Source text (bit.ly/2z2Ngl5) Further company coverage: