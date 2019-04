BRIEF-Glencore PLC Sees FY Copper Production 1,460 KT ± 30 KT

April 30 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* FIRST QUARTER 2019 PRODUCTION REPORT

* QTRLY OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 320,700 TONNES WAS 24,700 TONNES (7%) LOWER THAN Q1 2018

* QTRLY OWN SOURCED COBALT PRODUCTION OF 10,900 TONNES WAS 3,900 TONNES (56%) HIGHER THAN Q1 2018

* QTRLY OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 262,300 TONNES WAS 19,600 TONNES (8%) HIGHER THAN Q1 2018

* QTRLY OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 27,100 TONNES WAS 3,000 TONNES (10%) LOWER THAN Q1 2018

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION OF 402,000 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH Q1 2018.

* QTRLY COAL PRODUCTION OF 33.2 MILLION TONNES WAS 2.5 MILLION TONNES (8%) HIGHER THAN Q1 2018

* QTRLY ENTITLEMENT INTEREST OIL PRODUCTION OF 1.1 MILLION BARRELS WAS IN LINE WITH Q1 2018

* SEES FY OIL PRODUCTION 5.5 MBBL ± 0.2 MBBL

* LOWER Q1 SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION REFLECTS REDUCED INTEGRATED METAL PRODUCTION IN AUSTRALIA DUE TO SEVERE FLOODING IN QUEENSLAND

* LOWER Q1 SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION ALSO REFLECTS IMPACT OF SAFETY-RELATED STOPPAGES AND SMELTER OUTAGES AT MOPANI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: