March 18 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 POSTPONEMENT

* GLENCORE - IMPACT OF CONTINUING COVID-19 SITUATION AND CORRESPONDING RESTRICTIONS ON ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.

* GLENCORE - UNABLE TO PROCEED WITH ITS PLANNED AGM IN ZUG ON 6 MAY

* GLENCORE - WILL ANNOUNCE NEW AGM DATE PRIOR TO END OF MAY