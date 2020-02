BRIEF-Glencore Posts FY Adjusted EBITDA Down 26%

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS 2019

* GLENCORE - FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF $0.4 BILLION, AFTER $2.8 BILLION OF IMPAIRMENT CHARGES

* GLENCORE - FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $11.6 BILLION, DOWN 26%

* GLENCORE - FY NET CAPEX CASH FLOW OF $5 BILLION

* GLENCORE - ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE A NEAR DOUBLING OF OUR FIRST GHG TARGET WITH A REDUCTION IN SCOPE 1 AND 2 EMISSIONS INTENSITY OF C.10% SINCE 2016

* GLENCORE - IN LINE WITH COMMITMENT TO A PARIS CONSISTENT STRATEGY, WE PROJECT A C.30% REDUCTION IN ABSOLUTE SCOPE 3 EMISSIONS BY 2035

* GLENCORE - 2020 FOCUS ON REDUCING NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO CLOSER TO 1X AND NET DEBT TOWARDS C.$14-15 BILLION RANGE

* GLENCORE - LOOKING AHEAD, IN SHORT-TERM, CLOSELY WATCHING CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENTS AND POTENTIAL SCENARIO IMPACTS ON GLOBAL GROWTH AND MARKETS

* GLENCORE - RECOMMENDED 2020 BASE DISTRIBUTION OF $0.20 PER SHARE ($2.6 BILLION), PAYABLE IN TWO EQUAL INSTALMENTS

* GLENCORE - $2.8 BILLION OF IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN FY

* GLENCORE - FY MARKETING ADJUSTED EBIT OF $2.4 BILLION, DOWN 2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* GLENCORE - NET DEBT OF $17.6 BILLION, AFTER $1.25 BILLION OF IFRS 16 RELATED LEASE LIABILITIES AT YEAR END

* GLENCORE - 2020 FOCUS ON REDUCING NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO CLOSER TO 1X, NET DEBT TOWARDS C.$14-15 BILLION RANGE EXCLUDING MARKETING RELATED LIABILITIES

* GLENCORE - FY REVENUE $215,111 MILLION VERSUS $220,524 MILLION

* GLENCORE - AS AND WHEN CASH FLOW GENERATION AND BALANCE SHEET ALLOW, WILL SEEK TO IMPLEMENT A NEW BUYBACK PROGRAM

* GLENCORE - MAINTAIN LONG-TERM MARKETING ADJUSTED EBIT GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.2 TO $3.2 BILLION

* GLENCORE - FY NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO $2.8 BILLION IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, LARGELY RELATED TO COLOMBIAN COAL, CHAD OIL AND AFRICAN COPPER ASSETS