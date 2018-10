BRIEF-Glencore Q3 Own Sourced Copper Production 366.9 kt Vs 303.6 kt

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* THIRD QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION REPORT

* Q3 OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION 366.9 KT VERSUS 303.6 KT

* Q3 OWN SOURCED COBALT PRODUCTION 11.8 KT VERSUS 7.1 KT

* YTD OWN SOURCE ZINC PRODUCTION OF 786,000 TONNES WAS 41,400 TONNES (5%) DOWN

* YTD OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 90,900 TONNES WAS 10,200 TONNES (13%) HIGHER

* YTD ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION OF 1,145,000 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH COMPARABLE 2017 PERIOD​

* YTD OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 1,063,100 TONNES WAS 116,600 TONNES HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE 2017 PERIOD

* YTD COAL PRODUCTION OF 96.7 MILLION TONNES WAS 5.7 MILLION TONNES (6%) HIGHER

* YTD ENTITLEMENT INTEREST OIL PRODUCTION OF 3.4 MILLION BARRELS WAS 0.5 MILLION BARRELS (14%) BELOW COMPARABLE 2017 PERIOD

* SEES FY ZINC PRODUCTION 1,090 KT PLUS OR MINUS 20 KT

* SEES FY FERROCHROME PRODUCTION 1,600 KT PLUS OR MINUS 20 KT

* YTD OWN SOURCED COBALT PRODUCTION OF 28,500 TONNES WAS 8,700 TONNES (44%) HIGHER

* SEES FY OIL PRODUCTION 4.6 MBBL PLUS OR MINUS 0.2 MBBL