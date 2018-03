BRIEF-Glencore Restructures Loans To Polymet, Aquires Common Share Purchase Warrants

March 28 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* GLENCORE RESTRUCTURES LOANS TO POLYMET AND ACQUIRES COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS

* GLENCORE RESTRUCTURES LOANS TO POLYMET AND ACQUIRES COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS

* UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH POLYMET MINING CORP. AND POLY MET MINING​

* ‍MATURITY OF AGGREGATE OF $152 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING SECURED CONVERTIBLE, NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS, TO MARCH 31, 2019​

* ALSO AGREED TO LEND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$80 MILLION TO POLYMET OVER NEXT 12 MONTH IN FIVE TRANCHES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: