BRIEF-Glencore Says 2018 Copper Production Rose 11 Pct

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION REPORT

* FY OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 1,453,700 TONNES WAS 144,000 TONNES (11%) HIGHER THAN IN 2017

* FY COBALT PRODUCTION OF 42,200 TONNES WAS 14,800 TONNES (54%)

* FY OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 1,068,100 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH 2017

* FY ATTRIBUTABLE COAL PRODUCTION OF 129.4 MILLION TONNES WAS 8.8 MILLION TONNES (7%) HIGHER THAN IN 2017

* FY OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 123,800 TONNES WAS 14,600 TONNES (13%) HIGHER THAN IN 2017

* FY OIL ENTITLEMENT INTEREST PRODUCTION OF 4.6 MILLION BARRELS WAS 0.4 MILLION BARRELS (8%) BELOW THAT RECORDED IN 2017

* SEES 2019 COAL PRODUCTION 145 MT ± 3 MT

* SEES 2019 COAL PRODUCTION 145 MT ± 3 MT

* SEES 2019 OIL PRODUCTION 6.2 MBBL ± 0.2 MBBL