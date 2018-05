BRIEF-Glencore Says 2018 Marketing EBIT To Be Within Top Half Of $2.2 Bln To $3.2 Bln Guidance Range

May 3 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* Q1 ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION OF 409,000 TONNES WAS 31,000 TONNES (7%) BELOW Q1 2017

* Q1 PRODUCTION WAS LARGELY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS ACROSS ALL COMMODITY GROUPS

* Q1 COAL PRODUCTION OF 30.7 MILLION TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH Q1 2017

* FULL YEAR 2018 MARKETING EBIT EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN TOP HALF OF $2.2 BILLION TO $3.2 BILLION LONG TERM GUIDANCE RANGE

* Q1 GLENCORE’S ENTITLEMENT INTEREST OIL PRODUCTION OF 1,156,000 BARRELS WAS 209,000 BARRELS (15%) LOWER THAN Q1 2017

* Q1 OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 345,400 TONNES WAS 21,300 TONNES HIGHER THAN Q1 2017

* Q1 OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 242,700 TONNES WAS 36,500 TONNES (13%) BELOW Q1 2017,

* Q1 OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 30,100 TONNES WAS 5,100 TONNES (21%) HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD