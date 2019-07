BRIEF-Glencore Says African Copper Business Did Not Meet Expectations in HY

July 31 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - 2019 HALF-YEAR PRODUCTION REPORT

* GLENCORE - HY OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 663,000 TONNES WAS 33,200 TONNES (5%) LOWER THAN H1 2018

* GLENCORE - HY OWN SOURCED COBALT PRODUCTION OF 21,300 TONNES WAS 4,600 TONNES (28%) HIGHER THAN H1 2018

* GLENCORE - HY OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 535,900 TONNES WAS 37,700 TONNES (8%) HIGHER THAN H1 2018

* GLENCORE - AFRICAN COPPER BUSINESS DID NOT MEET EXPECTED OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

* GLENCORE - HY OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 55,400 TONNES WAS 6,800 TONNES (11%) LOWER THAN H1 2018

* GLENCORE - HY COAL PRODUCTION OF 68.2 MILLION TONNES WAS 6.2 MILLION TONNES (10%) HIGHER THAN IN H1 2018

* GLENCORE - HY OIL ENTITLEMENT INTEREST PRODUCTION OF 2.2 MILLION BARRELS WAS BROADLY IN LINE WITH H1 2018

* GLENCORE - SEES FY COPPER – EXCLUDING. AFRICAN COPPER PRODUCTION 1,025 ± 25 KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY COBALT PRODUCTION DOWN 57 ± 4 KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY ZINC PRODUCTION 1,195 ± 30 KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY NICKEL PRODUCTION 128 ± 5 KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY FERROCHROME PRODUCTION 1,480 ± 25 KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY COAL PRODUCTION 145 ± 3 MT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY OIL PRODUCTION 5.5 ± 0.2 MBBL

* GLENCORE - HAVE MOVED TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES AT KATANGA WITH SEVERAL MANAGEMENT CHANGES AS WELL AS OVERSEEING A DETAILED OPERATIONAL REVIEW

* GLENCORE - COMPLETION OF REPAIRS TO MOPANI'S SMELTER IS EXPECTED BY END OF 2019