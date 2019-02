BRIEF-Glencore Says Aims To Limit Coal Production Capacity Broadly To Current Levels

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* STARTING IN 2020, CO WILL START DISCLOSING LONGER-TERM PROJECTIONS FOR INTENSITY REDUCTION OF SCOPE 3 EMISSIONS

* AIMS TO PRIORITISE ITS CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO GROW PRODUCTION OF COMMODITIES ESSENTIAL TO ENERGY AND MOBILITY TRANSITION

* AIMS TO LIMIT ITS COAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY BROADLY TO CURRENT LEVELS

* SAYS "WE MUST INVEST IN ASSETS THAT WILL BE RESILIENT TO REGULATORY, PHYSICAL AND OPERATIONAL RISKS RELATED TO CLIMATE CHANGE"