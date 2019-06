June 3 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* ALEX BEARD, HEAD OF OIL, WILL RETIRE FROM GLENCORE WITH EFFECT FROM 30 JUNE 2019.

* ALEX BEARD WILL BE REPLACED AS HEAD OF OIL MARKETING BY ALEX SANNA

* REPORTING LINES FOR OIL ASSETS WILL BE TRANSITIONED TO PETER FREYBERG

* PETER FREYBERG WILL NOW BECOME HEAD OF INDUSTRIAL ASSETS ACROSS GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: